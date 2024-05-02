Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $118,000 Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 107,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 29.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $662.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile



Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

