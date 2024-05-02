Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $208,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Susquehanna cut their target price on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

SunPower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $364.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.73. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.