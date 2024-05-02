Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $228,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 203.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $608.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

