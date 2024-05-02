Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $262,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCI Group news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total transaction of $391,063.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HCI opened at $114.17 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

About HCI Group

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

