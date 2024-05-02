Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $266,000 Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $549.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.00.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,471.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $192,547. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

