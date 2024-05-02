Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $316,000 Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Guess? by 13.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

