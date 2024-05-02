Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of VTOL opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $746.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.33. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.