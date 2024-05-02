Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 69.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,979 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 53.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

