Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.33. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.