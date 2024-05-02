Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $11.38. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 333,723 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

