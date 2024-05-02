MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading Up 0.7%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 1,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

