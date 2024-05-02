Marathon Digital (MARA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 5.36.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
