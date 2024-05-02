Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

About Marker Therapeutics

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

