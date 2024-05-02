Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 917,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.47 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.