Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $181.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.08. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

