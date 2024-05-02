Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,191 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $560,388,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $487,435,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,519,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,394,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

