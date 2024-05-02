Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.40. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 790,388 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

