Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 60,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 340,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Meta Materials Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meta Materials stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of Meta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding.

