Metallus (MTUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Metallus to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.53 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect Metallus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Metallus Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MTUS opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. Metallus has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Metallus Company Profile
Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallus
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.