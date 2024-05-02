Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,930,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,185 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

