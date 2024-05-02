Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

