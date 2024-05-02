MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,702,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.