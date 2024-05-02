National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Research were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in National Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $826.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

