Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.