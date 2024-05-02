Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.