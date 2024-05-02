Nelnet (NNI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nelnet to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $260.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nelnet stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.86. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

