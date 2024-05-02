NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NTCT opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

