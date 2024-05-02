NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.29 and last traded at 0.30. Approximately 140,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 27,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.31.

NevGold Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.25.

About NevGold

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.

