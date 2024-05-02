NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.29 and last traded at 0.30. Approximately 140,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 27,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.31.
NevGold Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.25.
About NevGold
NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NevGold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.