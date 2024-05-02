New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 814.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Braze worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRZE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Braze by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd increased its stake in Braze by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Braze by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 503,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 239,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Braze by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $62,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,679 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Braze
Braze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.