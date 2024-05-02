New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 443,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.80% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.