New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Robert Half worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Robert Half by 54.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.