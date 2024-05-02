New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,619 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Equitable worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Equitable by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 18.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 137.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,174,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,849. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Equitable Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of EQH opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

