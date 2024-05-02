New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,891 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 571.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 348,563 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,296,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.