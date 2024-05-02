NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.25. Approximately 4,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.08.

NGEx Minerals Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.74.

NGEx Minerals Company Profile

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

