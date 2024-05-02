Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $175.00

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.20). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.20), with a volume of 14,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

