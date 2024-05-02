North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $286.51

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.51 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 282.44 ($3.55). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.58), with a volume of 178,600 shares.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.40. The company has a market cap of £392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,250.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.34%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55,000.00%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.