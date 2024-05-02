Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.78

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.78 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60.26 ($0.76). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 37,011 shares trading hands.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.04 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.26%. Northern Bear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

