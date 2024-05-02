NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after purchasing an additional 211,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126,439 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,168,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after buying an additional 158,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWE opened at $50.85 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

