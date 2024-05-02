Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 484,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 721,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Novo Integrated Sciences Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.