Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NU were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

