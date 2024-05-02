Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%.

NCDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

