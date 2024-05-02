OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 6,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 27,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 332,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,852 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 191,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

