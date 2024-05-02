Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

