Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,596,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

