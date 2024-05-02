One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,457,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $858,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 113,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 301,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

