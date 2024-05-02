OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

