OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
