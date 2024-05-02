Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Argus raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after buying an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.