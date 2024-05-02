ORG Partners LLC Buys 5,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 276,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 23,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

