OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 3,151.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $75,624.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIDS stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

