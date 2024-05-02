Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.84

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and traded as high as C$3.16. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 583,562 shares.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard purchased 11,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.94. In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard purchased 11,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.94. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
