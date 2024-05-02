Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 2,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

